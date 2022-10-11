Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser 1080p Smart Projector now $510 off at $1,190 low, plus more

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day deals, Anker is offering a selection of its Nebula projectors with options starting from $220. Leading the way is the Nebula Cosmos Laser 1080p Projector for $1,189.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $1,700, this 30% discount, or solid $510 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This projector brings Android TV 10.0 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150-inches across with automatic keystone correction, autofocus, screen fit, and eye detection to keep you and your family safe. Projecting up to 2,400 lumens, this laser projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. Head below for more Nebula deals.

Anker Nebula projector deals:

We’re also tracking a deal on the most recent Apple TV 4K now starting at $105 which is $15 below our previous mention and marking the best offer to date. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity.

After checking out these Anker Nebula deals, be sure to swing by our main Prime Day hub for all of our roundups in one location. This will best help you take full advantage of this shopping event with our coverage on Twitter being one of the best ways to keep up with all the new deals dropping.

Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Projector features:

Laser-Powered Detail: Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 1080p HD quality.

Carry Around the Home: The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 1080p to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies.

Abundant Streaming Choices: Android TV 10.0 allows you to see 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, so you’ll never run out of content.

Hear the Difference in 3D: Get lost in the power of AiFi technology, which uses a unique algorithm to maximize your speakers’ potential for a true 3D soundscape. You’ll feel the emotion of the 10W full-range speakers with every intimate whisper and heart-pounding explosion.

