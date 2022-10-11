Bring the latest Apple TV 4K to your home theater with Siri Remote from $104 (Reg. $179)

New all-time lows are rolling out on Apple’s latest home theater experiences, with the most recent Apple TV 4K now starting at $104.49 shipped courtesy of Amazon and its fall Prime Day sale. Delivering 42% in savings from the usual $179 price tag, this is $15 below our previous mention and marking the best offer to date. You can also step up to the elevated 64GB model, which is now also sitting at an all-time low of $123.49 from its usual $199 price tag. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with a more affordable streaming media package, many of Roku’s latest offerings have gotten in on the fall Prime Day savings, too. Starting from $18, there are some much lower-end options for upgrading the home theater, many of which have HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support built-in just like Apple’s own models above.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are beginning to go live for Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We’re already seeing deep discounts across all-new Apple Watch models, as well as even deeper clearance on iPad Pros and more.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

