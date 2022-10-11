ASTRO’s latest A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headsets fall to new lows starting from $45

As Amazon’s new fall Prime Day event nears the end of its first day, we’re now tracking deals on ASTRO Gaming Headsets with offers starting from $45. Leading the way is ASTRO’s latest A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset in multiple colorways for $44.99 shipped with even non-Prime members able to jump in. Normally going for $60, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price with some colorways seeing their first price drops. Since the ASTRO A10 Gen 2 uses a 3.5mm audio connector, you can use it across practically any platform including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and even more. The omnidirectional, flip-to-mute microphone will allow your teammates and friends to hear you clearly with the sound quality of the headset being tuned “so you can always hear your game and teammates with clarity and precision.” The audio cable can be disconnected while traveling to prevent excess connector wear as well. The headband is constructed with an ultra-durable headband so it can withstand even those moments of anger. Head below for colorway pricing and more.

ASTRO Gaming Headset deals:

We're also tracking a number of deals on PC gaming peripherals including headsets starting from $12.

ASTRO A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your everyday gaming setup with the ASTRO A10 Headset. Experience explosive audio thanks to 32mm dynamic drivers, flip-to-mute boom mic, and durable construction with replaceable ear cushions and headband pad that combine for an unforgettable audio experience. Buckle down for all-night gaming sessions thanks to its ergonomic construction with closed-back design, supported with sturdy construction, and an ultra-durable headband that may just outlast your old favorite headset. Adjust your audio without leaving your seat with an inline volume control.

