Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Control Hub returns to low of $17, more Prime savings

As Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is in full swing, we’re now tracking some deals on Chamberlain tech to bring smart home functionality to your garage with offers starting from $17. Leading the way here has to be the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control Hub for $16.98 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $30, this 43% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked and seen with the summer Prime event. If you have wanted to techify your garage but don’t want to spend hundreds on a whole new opener, this option is for you with Amazon Key, Assistant, and IFTTT integrations. Amazon Key will allow your deliveries to be stored in your garage instead of out on your porch or front doorstep. Head below for more Chamberlain Prime Day deals.

More Chamberlain deals:

We’re also tracking deals on TP-Link Kasa smart home tech ranging from lights to cameras and more starting from $10. If the $70 Chamberlain camera is too much for you, the Kasa 4MP 2K Security Camera goes for $42 and has a higher resolution with Alexa and Assistant integration.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control features:

Make your existing garage door opener smart in minutes with Smart Garage Control. The Smart Garage Control is simple to install and allows you to link your existing garage door opener to the myQ App so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from your smartphone. Featuring a compact modern design, Smart Garage Control is compatible with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. It’s sleek white finish blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors, making it an aesthetic complement to any garage environment.

