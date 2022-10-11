Intel Evo Laptop fall Prime Day sale: Save $565 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 at low of $2,035

With Amazon’s fall Prime Day just kicking off, we’re seeing price drops on Intel Evo laptops from LG, Razer, Samsung, MSI, and Microsoft alike starting from $720. Leading the way here is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/1TB Tablet Computer for $2,034.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $2,600, this 22% discount, or $565 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 32GB of system memory will power through most applications and could even handle some light gaming. With 1TB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more. Head below for more deals.

Intel Evo Laptop deals:

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/32GB/1TB features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand. Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

