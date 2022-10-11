At $200 off, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air still packs plenty of value with all-time low drop to $799

Adding onto all of the other Apple fall Prime Day deals that have already emerged from the shopping event, Amazon is now offering the previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $799 shipped. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside the best price of the year at $50 under our previous mention. This matches the all-time low last set over the holiday season last year, as well. While it isn’t the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $250 below the M2 model.

Though the M2 MacBook Air does happen to be more affordable than ever right now thanks to the fall Prime Day savings. Delivering $150 in savings, you can bring home the all-new form-factor complete with 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, 1080p FaceTime camera, and MagSafe charging for all-time lows starting at $1,049.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

