Osmo iPad/Fire tablet STEM kits now up to 55% off from $45, 3D printer pens, more from $6

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is getting the kids in on the action as well with a massive collection of STEAM learning sets, creative kits, 3D printer art pens, and more from $6 shipped for Prime members. Some of the standout options on tap here include the popular Osmo coding, genius, and creative kits that focus in on making STEM-related activities and projects fun and educational. Best of all, the fall Prime Day sale is offering the starter kits for the iPad or Fire tablet you already have (or just purchased as part of the new all-time lows on iPad Air or the Prime Day Fire tablet sale) and get the kids used to using a tablet in a constructive manner. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Fall Prime Day Osmo iPad and Fire Tablet STEM kits

The STEAM and learning kit deals don’t stop there, as we mentioned above. Amazon has six full pages of smart gear for the kids, science kits, games, and even the 2022 model 3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set on sale for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Get a closer look at this unique creative art device right here.

Osmo Coding Starter Kit for iPad features:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Use hands-on physical blocks, coding commands, to control the character Awbie on a fun-filled adventure (Coding Awbie), an introduction to coding. Use coding blocks to learn coding’s creative side while developing an ear for rhythm, melody, and harmony – make your beat come alive, learn patterns & loops with over 300+ musical sounds (Coding Jam). Share a composed Jam with family, friends & the Jam community. Solve advanced side-by-side coding puzzles solo or with others, playing at their own level, using teamwork & strategy to unlock new worlds & coding 60+ puzzles (Coding Duo).

SKILLS LEARNED: Logic, coding fundamentals, basics of programming, solve coding puzzles, teamwork, listening, critical thinking, observation, creative problem solving, music creation & pattern recognition. Osmo sees and reacts to real-life movement. Geared towards children & love of learning.

