Amazon Fire tablets up to 50% off for fall Prime Day: HD 10, kids models, more from $45

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPrime Day 2022
50% off From $45
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

After launching some big-time deals on its Luna Cloud Gaming Controller and the Kindle Paperwhite models, it’s now time for the Fire tablets. Amazon just took the stage to unveil its latest Echo speakers, the new Kindle Scribe, networking gear, smart Halo Rise lamp, and more after debuting the all-new Fire HD 8. And while the brand new series 8 aren’t seeing any price drops just yet, the rest of the lineup is. Headlined by the Fire HD 10 tablet returning to the Prime Day price for the first time since this summer at $74.99 shipped, or 50% off the going rate, we are also tracking some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Amazon fall Prime Day Fire tablet deals:

…And the refurbished Fire tablet offers:

Fire tablet kids edition deals:

Dive into our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup and be sure to check out our launch coverage on the all-new Fire HD 8 if you haven’t yet. 

Along with all of the new smart speakers and home gear it just debuted earlier this week, we are also now tracking Prime Day-worthy pricing on its Halo Band and View fitness trackers.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

  • Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.
  • Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).
  • Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.
  • Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

