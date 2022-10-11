Rare price cut lands on new Google Pixel Buds Pro at $152 all-time low (Reg. $200), more

If the slew of other earbuds that have gone live for the fall Early Access Prime Day sale weren’t quite what you’re looking for in a personal listening experience, Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Google Pixel Buds Pro. Dropping in price for only the second time, you can now score a new all-time low at $151.99 shipped in several styles. This is down from the usual $200 price tag in order to deliver $48 in savings and beat our previous mention by $23. Google’s just-released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today alongside the all-new debuts, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are also marked down courtesy of Amazon and now sitting at $66.49. You’d more regularly pay $99 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by an extra $3. This is a new all-time low at 33% off and a rare all-around chance to save.

Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is also ushering in a collection of other discounts on headphones, earbuds, and personal listening experiences. Including the latest from Apple to Bose, Beats, and many other popular brands, there is something for everyone. So whether you want to go with a first-party solution to fit into your handset’s respective ecosystem or want a more versatile pair of buds, there are plenty of all-time lows up for grabs.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

