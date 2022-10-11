Rare Prime Day AirTag case deals: Elevation Lab, elago SNES, Spigen, Apple, more from $7.50

As part of the fall Prime Day savings event, we are now tracking host of notable price drops on AirTag accessories. From keychain cases and wallet card holders to far more interesting and unique options, some of the best brands in the Apple item tracker accessory space are now offering up notable deals on some of their most popular options. Alongside rare deals on the rugged Elevation Lab lineup, including the bike mounts, waterproof TagVaults, and pet models, many of elago’s adorable designs (ice cream, SNES, avocado, and more) are also now marked down from $7.50 for Prime members with free shipping. While not the lowest prices we have tracked, there are even some official Apple AirTag cases on sale from $23 as well. Head below for a closer look at some of our favorites.

Fall Prime Day AirTAg case deals

Just after Amazon unveiled all of its 2022/2023 new hardware releases. late last month official news of a fall Prime Day event came down through the wire. Bringing the typical summer deal festivities into October for the first time, the Prime Early Access Sale is already shaping up to be a notable one with major deals, new all-time lows, and some of the best prices of the year on tech, home goods, smart home gear, and much more with everything waiting in our deal hub as it goes live.

Elevation Lab Orignal Watererproof TagVault features:

The first waterproof case for Apple AirTags.

Compact design, won’t bulk up your keychain.

Glass-filled composite body – color and sheen can vary with this material, but is ultra-durable. CNC machined stainless steel screws.

Designed for the real world. Other open designs let AirTag get scratched and take abuse.

Never lose your keys again. And useful on other things like backpacks, luggage, jackets, purse, etc. Sound is 2/3 the volume of an uncased AirTag.

