USB-A/C Prime Day flash drive deals from $4: 2022 Samsung all-time low, SanDisk Luxe, more

While we are now tracking some of the best prices of the year on portable SSDs and microSD cards from SanDisk, WD, and Samsung as part of the fall Prime Day sale, it’s time for some flash drives. Featuring models from PNY, Lexar, and Kingston starting from just $4 with free shipping, now’s a great time to shore up your ultra-portable storage situation. Today’s deals are headlined by new Amazon all-time lows on Samsung’s 2022 model USB-C flash drive at $23.99, or 40% off, as well as the SanDisk USB-C 128GB iXpand Luxe with an all-metal casing at $34.99, down from the up to $48 price tag. Head below for a complete look at all of the best fall Prime Day flash drive deals.

Best fall Prime Day flash drive deals

We are gearing up for day two of the fall Prime Day festivities now as the second round of major price drops is set to drop in just over an hour (at the time of writing). Our constantly-updated Prime Day deal hub is the best place to get an overview of the all the deals going live in one place and be sure to stay locked to the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute price drops as they happen.

Samsung 2022 model USB-C Flash Drive features:

USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

MODERN MEETS ICONIC: The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

