Fall Prime Day storage from $20: SanDisk Portable SSD, microSD, more up to $290 off

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is now offering up to $290 off storage gear from WD, SanDisk, and more. These kinds of holiday sales on portable solid-state drives, microSD cards, and more are some of the best opportunities to upgrade your storage capabilities, whether it be a new drive for your at-home setup, extra capacity for a gaming console/camera rig, or something you take on-the-go wherever your adventures might take you. Pricing is starting from $20 in today’s Prime Early Access Sale and we have organized the most notable offers for you down below.

Fall Prime Day SSD/HDD deals:

Fall Prime Day microSD deals:

The fall Prime Day festivities have now officially begun with notable price drops across a broad range of product categories. We will be highlighting all of the most exciting and important deals across Amazon’s new 2-day sale event right here on 9to5Toys to ensure you don’t miss out on what are shaping up to be some of the lowest prices of the year. Stay locked to our Prime Early Access Sale deal hub right here and the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute coverage.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!