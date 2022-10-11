Bundle Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro with Galaxy Buds 2 at lows from $300 (Save $130)

Complementing the Samsung Galaxy smartphone discounts that went live to start the fall Prime Day festivities, Amazon is now marking down bundles with two of the brand’s latest wearable accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Right now, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes bundled with Galaxy Buds 2 at $299.99. Normally fetching $430, this package is now $130 off and the equivalent of scoring the Galaxy Buds for just $20 on top of the new wearable. This is the best value to date and only the third chance of any kind to save.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also included in the sale, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is getting in on the bundle discounts with the Galaxy Buds 2 thrown in for $469.99. This is the same $130 in savings from the usual $600 price tag and only the second chance to save. Though it’s the best value by far. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro steps up as an even more capable wearable from Samsung that comes centered around a titanium case that can withstand even more rugged applications than the standard aluminum found above. We break down the full roster of differences right here, as well.

Included in both of the bundles, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

