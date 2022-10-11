Segway’s new Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter drops to $560 following $240 discount, more

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of electric bikes, scooters, and more with free shipping across the board. Amongst all of the offers, the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter leads the way with a price cut down to $559.99. Typically fetching $800 these days, you’re looking at $240 in savings to complement the new all-time low. This is well below our previous $692 mention from earlier in the year and still one of the first chances to save in any case. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Then be sure to check out all of the other discounts from Segway, Schwinn, and similar brands as part of the Gold Box sale. There are two pages of vehicles of both the electric and ride-on persuasions with some of the best prices of the year. The discounts are all certainly worth a look whether you’re looking for a new way to commute too and from the office and grocery store or just want a fun new way to cruise around the neighborhood.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. We’ll be updating the hub all week with the best offers from Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale and beyond, with offers on everything from electric transportation to power stations and outdoor tools that ditch gas and oil.

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter features:

F40 reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, a max range of 25 miles on a single charge, and accommodates a max load of 220 lbs. 350W output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes. The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. With the 350W powerful motor, the F40 delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

