Latest WD_BLACK SN850X 7,300MB/s Gaming SSD hits new low from $110, more from $80

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event and joining the now live portable SSD/microSD deals, Amazon is offering loads of notable price drops on internal solid-state drives for your PC battlestation and more. First up, we are tracking new all-time lows on the new WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD, the brand’s fastest model yet. You can land the base model from $109.99 and the heatsink-equipped variant from $119.99 shipped in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Regularly $160 and $180, respectively, today’s deals are up to 33% off the going rate and new Amazon all-time lows. Ready to bring up to 7,300MB/s speeds to your setup, they deliver WD’s latest internal gaming SSD tech with RGB lighting on the heatsink models and a modern PCIe Gen4 interface. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review and be sure to head below for more fall Prime Day internal SSD deals.

Check out our hands-on reviews for the SK hynix P31 and P41 NVMe SSDs as well as the WD_BLACK SN850X, then dive into the rest of the fall Prime Day storage deals. You’ll find new all-time lows now live on the popular SanDisk Extreme models as well as a host go WD Game Drive models all ready and waiting right here alongside some microSD offers. Then head over to our master roundup for all of the most notable price live as part of Amazon’s 2-day sale event.

