Score a $50 Amazon gift card with 1-yr. Microsoft 365 Family subs at $93 for today only ($107 off)

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, you can now land a $50 Amazon gift card with he purchase of a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family Subscription at $92.95 shipped. Microsoft 365 Family is regularly $150 and with the added $50 in Amazon credit you’re looking at over $107 in savings here. This subscription nets access to Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, more) for six users across a range of platforms (PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android devices). It also includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person “so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.” The gift card has no expiration date, just be sure to cancel the subscription manually if you’re not interested in the second year as it will automatically renew. More details below.

While we are talking gift cards, be sure to check out the still live fall Prime Day promotion. While there’s no telling if this offer will last for the rest of the day, you can now land a FREE $10 Amazon credit with the purchase of $50 gift cards. You will have to drop $50 down to score the $10 credit, but this essentially like trading $50 for $60 of Amazon money you’re likely going to spend at some point anyway. All of the details you need are right here.

Smart multi-cookers, electric toothbrushes, and blenders join major tech deals from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more as all of the most notable Fall Prime Day deals are now organized for you right here. Amazon Prime members are privy to some of the best prices of the year for the remainder of the day and you’ll find the most notable of which waiting in our dedicated deal hub right here.

Microsoft 365 Family Prime Day promotion details:

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date. The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card.

With 12 months of Microsoft 365 for up to six people, you and your family can have the tools to create, organize, and get things done.

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Your subscription includes 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person you share with, so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

