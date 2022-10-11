Score a FREE $10 Amazon credit with $50 gift card purchases as part of today’s Prime Day sale

The Amazon fall Prime Day gift card promotion should be live any second if it isn’t already. As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is scheduled to be offering a FREE $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 Amazon gift cards. Like all of the best deals that are going live now, you’ll need to be a Prime member to land this offer. While you will be required to drop $50 on the gift card itself, considering you’re likely to spend the $50 at some point anyway this is essentially FREE Amazon spending money. This deal should be live any second, if it isn’t already (or at anytime today), but you can already find loads of notable price drops across the most popular categories and from some of the biggest brands out there in our master fall Prime Day deal hub. Head below for more details.

Amazon fall Prime Day gift card promotion

Judging by some early press materials Amazon dished up, this gift card offer should be live for today and tomorrow. But it’s hard to say how long Amazon will actually offer it for. So scoop it up now while you can.

Here’s some more details from Amazon on its fall Prime Day gift card promotion:

Deal valid 10/11-10/12

Limit 1 per customer. $10 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after delivery

Promotional offers and options may vary, while supplies last

