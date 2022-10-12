Amazon 2022 low hits KitchenAid’s metal Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at $260 ($120 off)

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in multiple colorways for $259.99 shipped. Regularly $380 shipped, this is $120 or 32% off the going rate, a 2022 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. With holiday baking season arriving and pricing down $120, now’s a notable chance to land one of KitchenAid’s popular mixers with the usual retro-inspired design and in your choice of color. The metal construction is joined by a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl and 10 speed settings as well as the tilt-head design so you can get at the mixture easier without completely removing it from the unit. More details below.

If you think you can make do with something a little bit more economical, the Dash Stand Mixer is also seeing Prime Day price drops down to $37.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 24% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While clearly not as premium or as high-end a solution, which is to be expected at this price, it is a far more affordable solution and might work out just fine for casual use case scenarios.

For a more typical blender setup, check out the Vitamix ONE that is now $100 off and sitting at a new Amazon all-time low to deliver the brand’s most affordable model at $149 shipped. Then check out the Ninja Prime Day sale for some of its discounted blenders and all-in-one mixing systems. The rest of the fall Prime Day deals are waiting in our updated deal hub right here.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Mixer features:

Built to take it all on with the durable and built-to-last metal construction, and 67 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing results.

3.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl for smaller batches, to mix up 5 dozen cookies* in a single batch. Dishwasher safe. *Using the flat beater; 28g dough each.

Easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design, because you’ll have better access to the bowl. Lock the head in place while mixing.

Lighter. Smaller. Just as Powerful. With the same power as the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, the Artisan Mini weighs less so it’s easier to move around and is smaller, taking up less counter space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!