Vitamix’s most affordable blender just hit a new Prime Day all-time low at $149 ($100 off), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2022Vitamix
$230 off From $149
Vitamix ONE Blender

Joining the ongoing Fall sale, Amazon is now offering the lowest price we have ever tracked on the Vitamix ONE Blender at $149 shipped. Regularly $250 and still fetching as much directly from Vitamix, this is $100 off and a new Amazon all-time low. The ONE model was already the most affordable point of entry into the pro-grade Vitamix blending experience, but is now sitting at a particularly low price for the fall Prime Day festivities. While the included 2-year warranty isn’t as extensive as the 5- and 10-year coverage on the higher-end deals below, the ONE delivers that Vitamix treatment at half the price. It features a streamlined design “that won’t take up much space in your kitchen” as well as being more than powerful enough to pulverize “tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.” This model also ships with a tamper and a 32-ounce Tritan BPA-free container. Head below for a closer look at the rest of the ongoing Vitamix blender deals. 

More ongoing and Prime Day Vitamix blender deals:

Hit up our fall Prime Day deal hub and home goods guide for more cooking and kitchen deals. Some of the highlights on tap right now include Anova sous vide cookers up to $210 off, the new Prime Day lows now live on Instant Pot gear from $59.50, and these offers on the COSORI smartphone/voice-controlled air fryers

Vitamix ONE features:

  • Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.
  • Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.
  • 32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.
  • Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.
  • One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2022 Vitamix

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lockly Smart Lock Prime deals: Secure Plus Latch Blueto...
iOttie Easy One Touch and Velox MagSafe car mounts on s...
elago’s retro iPod, iMac, and more Apple Watch st...
Bundle Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro with Galaxy Buds 2 a...
ASTRO’s latest A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headsets fa...
Waterpik’s most popular water flossers up to 55% ...
Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum sees 39% drop ...
Some of the best prices live on Razer Xbox and DualSens...
Load more...
Show More Comments