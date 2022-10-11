Vitamix’s most affordable blender just hit a new Prime Day all-time low at $149 ($100 off), more

Joining the ongoing Fall sale, Amazon is now offering the lowest price we have ever tracked on the Vitamix ONE Blender at $149 shipped. Regularly $250 and still fetching as much directly from Vitamix, this is $100 off and a new Amazon all-time low. The ONE model was already the most affordable point of entry into the pro-grade Vitamix blending experience, but is now sitting at a particularly low price for the fall Prime Day festivities. While the included 2-year warranty isn’t as extensive as the 5- and 10-year coverage on the higher-end deals below, the ONE delivers that Vitamix treatment at half the price. It features a streamlined design “that won’t take up much space in your kitchen” as well as being more than powerful enough to pulverize “tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.” This model also ships with a tamper and a 32-ounce Tritan BPA-free container. Head below for a closer look at the rest of the ongoing Vitamix blender deals.

More ongoing and Prime Day Vitamix blender deals:

Hit up our fall Prime Day deal hub and home goods guide for more cooking and kitchen deals. Some of the highlights on tap right now include Anova sous vide cookers up to $210 off, the new Prime Day lows now live on Instant Pot gear from $59.50, and these offers on the COSORI smartphone/voice-controlled air fryers.

Vitamix ONE features:

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!