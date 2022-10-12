Amazon’s Oakey and Costa Prime Day deals offer up to 50% off styles from $65

Ali Smith -
Fashionoakley
50% off from $65

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Oakley and Costa sunglasses with deals starting at $65. Plus, all orders receive free delivery with a Prime Membership. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $114, which is $38 off the original rate. These sunglasses can be worn by men or women alike and the durable frame is a great choice for sports. The prizm lens helps you to see clearly and it enhances colors for a vivid view. Plus, you can choose from several color options as well. Be sure to update your sunglasses and head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out our fashion guide for even more Prime Day deals including adidas, Under Armour, and many more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

oakley

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Top 10 fall Prime Day deals still available
New Prime Day lows on Spigen iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe w...
Android app deals of the day: The Last Dream, Dokuro, B...
Amazon’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale underwear, t-shi...
Nixplay’s 10.1-inch Touchscreen Smart Digital Pic...
Prime Day watches from $22: Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars...
GE’s CYNC Smart Outdoor LED Color Changing Floodl...
Greenworks electric leaf blowers, mowers, more fall to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments