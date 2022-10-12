Amazon’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale underwear, t-shirts, more up to 60% off from $10 shipped

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering Calvin Klein Underwear, T-Shirts, and more from $10 shipped. A standout from this sale is the Luxe Pima 3-Pack Boxer Briefs for men that are marked down to $34 and regularly are priced at $45. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked in over six months and these boxers would make a phenomenal stocking stuffer idea. The waist band features Calvin Klein logos throughout and the material is stretch infused for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from several color options. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out the Amazon adidas and New Balance sales here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 3-Pack Cotton Undershirts $32 (Orig. $45)
- Underwear Cotton Classics 3-Pack Woven Boxer $29 (Orig. $45)
- Luxe Pima Cotton Multipack Boxer Brief $34 (Orig. $50)
- Underwear Cotton Classics 5-Pack Trunk $40 (Orig. $65)
- Ultra Soft Modern Modal Lounge Sweatshirt $34 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Invisibles Seamless Hipster Panties $23 (Orig. $35)
- Constant Convertible Strap Lightly Lined Demi Bra $14 (Orig. $23)
- Carousel Logo Cotton Stretch Bralette $19 (Orig. $27)
- Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra $26 (Orig. $44)
- Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties 3 Pack $18 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
