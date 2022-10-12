Belkin’s 15W Kickstand MagSafe Charger hits $35 for today only (Save 42%), more from $10

Through the end of today, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Belkin chargers, screen protectors, and other iPhone accessories with free shipping across the lot. Our top pick is the Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger at $34.99. Down from $60, this is the third-best price to date at within cents of our previous mention. It’s the lowest in months and arrives with 42% in savings attached. Launching earlier this year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to an iPhone 14, as well as 12 or 13 series handset, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features to justify the higher-than-Apple price. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s alongside a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more.

Amazon is also marking down a collection of other Belkin gear as part of its fall Prime Day sale, as well. Ranging from gear for your new iPhone 14 to some deeper discounts on add-ons for Apple’s now previous-generation devices, you’ll find prices starting at $10 with some of the best discounts to date attached.

The fall Prime Day sale is also marking down some must-have Anker accessories to go alongside all of the Belkin gear above. Delivering new all-time lows across the board, pricing starts at $21 and applies to everything from its new GaNPrime chargers to other charging accessories and more.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel.

