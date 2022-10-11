Anker’s new GaNPrime chargers fall to new lows: PowerCore 24K $100 (33% off), more from $21

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Anker’s latest charging tech with free shipping across the board. A favorite from the sale, the new Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank is down to a new all-time low at $99.99. Typically fetching $150, this is only the second chance to save with a 33% discount attached and beats our previous mention by $20. Having just hit the scene earlier in the fall, Anker’s new portable battery is its most capable yet with a 140W USB-C PD output. That lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then shop other Anker chargers below.

Another one of our top picks from the sale, Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, is also on sale and dropping down to $54.99. You would more regularly pay $80, with today’s offer delivering the best discount yet at $9 under our previous mention. As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering arrives as its most capable solution for refueling iPhone 14. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

