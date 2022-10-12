CASETiFY iPhone 14 cases see first price drop for Prime Day from $28, prev. gen models 30% off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPrime Day 2022CASETiFY
30% off From $28
Fall Prime Day CASETiFY deals

Now joining the Prime Day deals on the Totallee models, the official CASETiFY Amazon storefront is now offering what is essentially the very first discount on its iPhone 14 cases. While the selection isn’t nearly as wide-ranging as the options that made into our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, nor do they include the new Bounce model featured in our launch coverage, but they are a great way to score some clear models that show off your latest-generation iPhone’s design and still get that CASETiFY look and feel. Those deals are also joined by up to 30% off a range of previous-generation iPhone 11, 12, and 13 models starting from $28 shipped as well. Head below for more details. 

Fall Prime Day CASETiFY deals

The CASETiFY Essential Case is an official model made exclusively for Amazon from the brand. It features a clear body with your choice of black or purple edges, the usual CASETiFY logo ring raised up around the camera array, a “non-slip” grip, wireless charging compatibility, and military-grade drop protection (3x MIL-STD-810G). 

Plus iPhone 11, 12, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max models…

The Fall Prime Day CASETiFY deals are also carrying over to various iPhone 11, 12, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max models. These offers are now live on the brand’s popular Impact and Ultra Impact models with varying degrees of thickness and protection alongside a serious of designs and colorways. 

CASETiFY iPhone 14 Amazon Exclusive Case features:

  • Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max only (6.7″ Screen Size)
  • Slim and Non-Slip Grip
  • Military Grade Drop Protection (3x MIL-STD-810G)
  • Wireless Charging Compatible
  • Raised CASETiFY Ring to Protect Camera

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Prime Day 2022 CASETiFY

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers outerwear from Cole Haan and Tommy Hilfig...
Amazon 2022 low hits KitchenAid’s metal Artisan T...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2/Pro get in on fall Prime savings ...
Satechi MagSafe chargers, power stations, other iPhone ...
ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat drops to $173 low (Save ...
Anker’s eufy Smart R10 Retrofit Lock with Keypad ...
USB-A/C Prime Day flash drive deals from $4: 2022 Samsu...
Lockly Smart Lock Prime deals: Secure Plus Latch Blueto...
Load more...
Show More Comments