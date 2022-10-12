CASETiFY iPhone 14 cases see first price drop for Prime Day from $28, prev. gen models 30% off

Now joining the Prime Day deals on the Totallee models, the official CASETiFY Amazon storefront is now offering what is essentially the very first discount on its iPhone 14 cases. While the selection isn’t nearly as wide-ranging as the options that made into our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, nor do they include the new Bounce model featured in our launch coverage, but they are a great way to score some clear models that show off your latest-generation iPhone’s design and still get that CASETiFY look and feel. Those deals are also joined by up to 30% off a range of previous-generation iPhone 11, 12, and 13 models starting from $28 shipped as well. Head below for more details.

Fall Prime Day CASETiFY deals

The CASETiFY Essential Case is an official model made exclusively for Amazon from the brand. It features a clear body with your choice of black or purple edges, the usual CASETiFY logo ring raised up around the camera array, a “non-slip” grip, wireless charging compatibility, and military-grade drop protection (3x MIL-STD-810G).

Plus iPhone 11, 12, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max models…

The Fall Prime Day CASETiFY deals are also carrying over to various iPhone 11, 12, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max models. These offers are now live on the brand’s popular Impact and Ultra Impact models with varying degrees of thickness and protection alongside a serious of designs and colorways.

CASETiFY iPhone 14 Amazon Exclusive Case features:

Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max only (6.7″ Screen Size)

Slim and Non-Slip Grip

Military Grade Drop Protection (3x MIL-STD-810G)

Wireless Charging Compatible

Raised CASETiFY Ring to Protect Camera

