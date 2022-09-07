CASETiFY launches new iPhone 14 series case collection with rugged, colorful builds

CASETiFY is launching its latest collection of Apple accessories today in order to celebrate the launch of iPhone 14. Revealed following the Far Out event, one of 9to5’s favorite case makers is showcasing three new styles to outfit your new iPhone 14 series handset.

CASETiFY iPhone 14 case collection arrives

Today CASETiFY is launching new versions of its most popular covers designed for the new iPhone 14 series lineup, plus some entirely new models altogether. First up, let’s check out the bread and butter cases from CASETiFY that have been given a refreshed form to fit in with the new iPhone 14 dimensions. The Impact series have historically been some of our favorite covers on the market for those who want some added protection in a more sleek package, and the company isn’t changing all too much on that front.

Both the Impact and Ultra Impact series offer varying degrees of drop protection that start at 8.2 feet for the standard model and step up to 11.5 feet for its more rugged counterpart. Each one is also available in your choice of MagSafe and standard versions.

One thing that is changing this time around are the actual build materials. CASETiFY is taking the iPhone 14 launch as an excuse to refresh the materials found in both of the Impact and Ultra Impact covers, and both arrive with a new EcoShock technology that’s said to offer 20% more protection than previous models.

At launch, there will be five different styles including Clear/Black, Matte Black, Peri Purple, Kiwi, and Bubble Gum. Pricing starts at $58 for the non-MagSafe version of the Impact iPhone 14 cases, while CASETiFY steps up to a $68 starting price for the Ultra version.

As for what’s completely new from CASETiFY, the brand is launching a unique Bounce Case for the iPhone 14. This model steps up the drop protection to an even more impressive 21.3 feet, and has a lifted camera ring on the back and raised bezel on the front for some added protecton. It’s a MagSafe-only cover, and rounds out the package with a new ReCASETiFY material. This leverages 65% upcycled phone cases through the company’s program in order to make make a dent in e-waste.

You’ll find the same colorways as the Ultra/Impact series cases that were refreshed for iPhone 14, though pricing does take a step up. Those who want to bring the Bounce Case to their setup will pay $82 or more for the cover.

