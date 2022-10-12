Theragun’s popular electric massage guns and foam rollers hit 2022 lows starting at $59

Joining all of the discounted ways to upgrade your at-home fitness game this week, Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is now working its way over to Theragun’s lineup of popular electric massage guns and foam rollers. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite of the batch brings the Theragun Pro down to $399 from its usual $599 price tag. This is delivering a match of the all-time low at $200, the best price of the year, and lowest we’ve seen since last Black Friday. As Theragun’s flagship massage gun, this model lives up to its pro name with an adjustable motor that can deliver deep muscle treatment for pre- or post-workout relief. Support for the companion iOS app lets you adjust settings from your iPhone or the onboard OLED display, and the pair of included rechargeable batteries deliver up to 300 minutes of combined runtime. Head below for more.

Theragun fall Prime Day discounts:

Amongst all of the other fitness-oriented savings so far this week, one of the very first chances to save on the popular Peloton Bike has gone live. Now sitting at an all-time low of $1,225, you’re looking at a rare $220 in savings on the at-home workout machine with curated classes and everything else people have come to love about the Peloton experience.

Theragun Pro Massage Gun features:

Top-of-the-line, commercial-grade deep muscle treatment meets personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm and continuous battery life the Theragun PRO is the advanced, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide. Developed by Dr. Jason Wersland, every aspect of the Theragun PRO has been thoughtfully designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and unparalleled professional-grade durability and treatment.

