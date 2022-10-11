Peloton Bike sees fall Prime Day discount to new all-time low of $1,225 (Save $220)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSports-FitnessPrime Day 2022Peloton
Save $200 $1,225

After just finally making the jump to Amazon earlier this summer, the original Peloton Bike is now on sale for one of the very first times via the retailer. Right now, it has fallen in price to $1,225 shipped. That’s down from the $1,445 going rate you’d pay direct from Peloton and quite the rare chance to save. We hardly ever see price cuts on the premium fitness experience, let alone a chance to save $217 off the popular at-home package. The original Peloton Bike is one of the most beloved option on the market for diving into curated workout classes from home and sports a 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The exercise bike comes backed by delta-compatible pedals, manual resistance control, and a suite of other tech features like stereo speakers, a built-in camera and microphone, as well as Apple Watch support. Head below for more.

Even though Peloton is the leader in the curated at-home workout space, brands like Echelon have had success breaking into your home’s workout routine, too. Its EX3 Smart Connect Bike is a great option for avoiding some of the Peloton premium while bringing home a more than capable way to enjoy on-demand fitness classes. Clocking in at $800 on Amazon, this model does lack a touchscreen like the bike above, but still lets you take advantage of an exercise catalog without having to leave your house.

Then be sure to go head on over to our fashion guide for plenty of different ways to refresh your fitness wardrobe this fall Prime Day week. Amongst everything else marked down from full price, Nike’s Ultimate Sale is live and taking up to 60% off a collection of sneakers, workout attire, and other gear at some of the best prices yet.

Peloton Bike features:

Peloton Bike offers game-changing cardio designed to motivate. Think of the convenience of a personal trainer and the excitement of a studio fitness class—now delivered to you at home on our stationary bike. Explore thousands of classes to vary your workouts throughout the week. Balance cycling and strength with yoga and meditation or take an audio guided walk or run outside using the Peloton App. Explore our lineup of 50+ instructors, and track your progress class after class using on-screen metrics to crush every goal you set. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Prime Day 2022 Peloton

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Score a FREE $10 Amazon credit with $50 gift card purch...
Save $300 on Samsung’s 3.1.2-ch. Soundbar and Sub...
eero’s latest single router 6E/6+ mesh systems re...
Nespresso’s regularly $200 Vertuo Next Breville c...
Roku’s latest 4K Streaming Stick falls to new low...
Best Buy launches fall flash sale with all-time lows on...
M2 MacBook Air discounts land in fall Prime Day sale wi...
Beats Solo3 now an additional $10 off at $90 shipped on...
Load more...
Show More Comments