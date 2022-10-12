Tile Prime Day bundle deals have Mate and Sticker item trackers from $16 ea. (30% off)

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offering some solid deals on Tile item trackers to keep tabs on your most prized possessions. Today’s Prime bundle offers features the sticker adhesive models as well the standard edition 2022 model Tile Mate variant with 2-packs at $33.59 and 3-packs at $47.99 shipped. Regularly $48 and $70 respectively, this is the lowest prices we can find and as low as $16 a pop to match the lowest per-tracker price we have seen on Amazon. A more affordable option than Apple’s $29 AirTag, Tile Mate delivers the ability to track keys, bags, and much more with a 250-foot Bluetooth range. Alongside Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice command-support, you can also leverage the companion app for last known location if your gear leaves the Bluetooth range and you can also use it the other way around to ping your smartphone. Head below for more fall Prime Day Tile deals after you dive into our hands-on review.

The fall Prime Day Tile deals are organized on this landing page for you. You’ll find a 2-pack on the 2022 model adhesive Tile Stickers marked down from $55 to $38.49 shipped. This bundle brings much of the same feature set as the Tile Mate variants detailed above with a 3-year non-replaceable battery and water resistance, just with the ability to stick it to “remotes, chargers, headphone or glasses cases and other electronic devices.”

But if you, or someone you know, is invested in the Apple AirTag ecosystem, there are loads of Prime Day deals now live on some top-tier accessories. Keychain cases, wallet card holders, and more are all on tap from brands like Elevation Lab, elago, and Spigen. Take a closer look right here then hit up our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub and Twitter feed to make sure you don’t miss out.

Tile Mate item locator features:

VERSATILE TRACKER – Tile helps you keep track of your things. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday things like keys, backpacks or purses. Use our free app to find them.

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.

FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

