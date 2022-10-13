Want to see what $1,000+ wireless earbuds look like? Beyerdynamic’s new Tesla lineup arrives

Beyerdynamic XELENTO audiophile earbuds

For some folks the regular $100 to $300 earbuds just won’t cut it, and that’s where the new high-end Beyerdynamic XELENTO audiophile earbuds come in. The brand, well known the world over for its headphone lineup, is introducing its brand new second-generation audiophile Tesla in-ear headphones known as the XELENTO remote and XELENTO wireless. These hi-res audio certified earbuds feature touches of real 24ct gold, and as you’re likely imagining, are only for serious listeners with an exorbitant price tag in tow. Head below for a closer look. 

New Beyerdynamic XELENTO audiophile earbuds

Beyerdynamic describes it second-generation XELENTO earbuds as a “unique piece of audible jewellery that makes audiophiles’ hearts beat faster.” The handcrafted in Heilbronn, Germany buds are driven by the brand’s Tesla technology in its smallest form-factor yet. 

The TESLA.11 driver was specially designed to provide full hi-fi enjoyment even in its compact design. The 11 millimeter dynamic one-way driver impressively demonstrates how acoustic expertise, engineering and craftsmanship fuse together.

Beyerdynamic says the special acoustic resonator delivers optimized high-frequency range, “extremely linear” mid-range with bass designed “in such a way that even the lowest frequencies are reproduced with absolute precision.”

For the XELENTO audiophile earbuds, only gold-plated plugs and silver-plated cables are used. And as a special high-end touch here, a real gold logo adorns the outer earbud casing that was “handcrafted from 24 carat gold and applied using a high-precision technical process.” 

Here’s a quick rundown of the specs:

  • TESLA.11 drivers for highest efficiency and best sound (Hi-Res Audio certified)
  • Elegant, ergonomic design, handcrafted in Germany, with 24 ct real gold logo, gold-plated connectors and silver-plated cables
  • Balanced 4.4 mm cable (Pentaconn) for DAPs and HiFi components, MMCX connector system
  • 3.5 mm jack cable with remote control and hands-free microphone*
  • Perfectly matched earpieces in 10 sizes and extensive scope of delivery

The new Beyerdynamic XELENTO audiophile earbuds come in two flavors: the standard XELENTO Remote and the XELENTO Wireless that introduce a Bluetooth 5.2 neckband that supports the latest codecs (LHDC, Qualcomm aptX HD and aptX Adaptive) and an integrated D/A converter with amplifier, remote control, and microphone into the mix. 

If you’ve ever wondered what a $1,000+ set of earbuds looks like, this is it. The XELENTO Remote is now available at $999 and the XELENTO Wireless is shipping today at a whopping $1,199

Swing by our headphones deal hub if you would prefer to not break the bank on a new pair of cans and be sure to check out our recent feature: Turning headphones into gaming headsets – Hands-on with the entire ModMic lineup.

