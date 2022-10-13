ASUS’ TUF Curved 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $175, more from $269

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $175.95 shipped. Normally going for $260, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The 1500R curve of this monitor coupled with the 165Hz refresh rate will help increase your gameplay immersion while also reducing eyestrain. AMD FreeSync Premium support is present as well to eliminate screen tearing and have fluid visuals. In terms of connectivity, you will have an HDMI 2.0 port and a single D-Sub input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. You can even attach this monitor to a desk mount to save desktop space. Head below to check out other monitor deals we’ve found.

More computer monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking to upgrade more of your gaming setup, you could grab the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $149. We’re also tracking a deal on the CORSAIR SABRE PRO RGB PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse at its new all-time Amazon low of $60.

ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Delivers stunning visuals from all angles with an 1500R curvature that ensures every point is equidistant to your eyes. This contributes to greater viewing comfort thanks to its wide viewing angle, which provides less distortion and color shift when gaming and watching movies.

Features the latest ASUS-exclusive technology to achieve 1ms MPRT and eliminate smearing and motion blur, making objects in motion look sharper for a more fluid and responsive gameplay.

Clarifies dark areas of the game without overexposing brighter areas, improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map.

