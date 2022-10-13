Save 45% on CORSAIR’s SABRE RGB PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse at new low of $60

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO Wireless Champion Series Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 45% discount, or solid $50 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This mouse comes equipped with CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology that offers “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” alongside Bluetooth support for more platform compatibility. You also have the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor that can track up to 50G acceleration while gaming and weighs an ultra-light 79 grams. Battery life can be as high as 90 hours on a single charge with the iCUE integration allowing you to monitor the percentage alongside having full control over mouse settings. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $38.50. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Keyboard at the new all-time low of $149. Featuring GL Clicky switches and per-key RGB LIGHTSYNC lighting, the G815 is a full-size keyboard ready to help you game and work.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse Features:

CORSAIR CHAMPION SERIES products are designed for and tested by top esports professionals, helping carry you to victory with a comfortable ergonomic shape, ultra-lightweight design, and game-winning technologies.

Built with trusted OMRON left and right-click switches, guaranteeing tournament-grade performance for 50 million clicks.

Hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology offers sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds, delivers your movements, and clicks up to 2x faster with 2,000Hz hyper-polling, and maintains exceptional signal quality during competition.

