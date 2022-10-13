Gotrax G4 electric scooter with 25-mile range drops to $590 following $80 discount

If you didn’t end up scoring a new EV over the fall Prime Day sale, a popular offering from Gotrax is now on sale courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Dropping down its G4 Electric Scooter to $589.99 shipped after clipping the on-page, you can now save $90 off its usual $680 price tag in order to score the second-best price to date. This is also the lowest since back in July, as well. Sporting a 25-mile range on a single charge, the Gotrax G4 comes powered by a 350W motor that enables the electric scooter to travel at upwards of 20 MPH top speeds. Alongside the 10-inch pneumatic tires which lead to a smoother ride, there’s also an integrated headlight, folding design, and integrated LED control panel for monitoring range, speed, and more. Head below for more.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action. It currently drops down to $349.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $40 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. Even though all of the Prime Day offers have come and gone in Amazon’s fall sale, there are still some other markdowns worth a look that are still on sale.

Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter features:

This commuting electric scooter comes with an electronic code lock and cable lock. We have double protection as follows, electronic code lock: lock the digital display and no one can power it on if he does not know the password; Cable lock: No one can take it away without the password. Double anti-theft can protect the safety of your scooter.

