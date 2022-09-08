Journey’s new full-grain ECCO leather iPhone 14 cases with machined metal buttons now 20% off

Journey is now offering20% off its brand leather iPhone 14 cases for the pre-order phase from now through Friday. The regular $39 leather iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max cases are now available at $31.20 using code TAKE20 at checkout. Shipping varies by location, but will drop down with larger orders. Price drops on Journey cases are hard to come by as we very rarely tracked any deals on the brand’s previous-generation models, so be sure to take a closer look here if the full-grain leather treatment catches your eye. Then head below for more details.

The Journey leather iPhone 14 cases feature full grain ECCO leather from the Netherlands. Journey tells us the cases can withstand falls up to 6 feet with a raised edge around the camera cut-out for protection against tabletops and the like. It comes it at 2mm thick and is both MagSafe and wireless charging compatible as well.

Another standout feature is the machined button covers. They are said to deliver an “original iPhone experience” with machined metal caps to provide the “same tactile feedback” as the iPhone’s buttons themselves – a feature I have come to personally love over the years.

Here’s a quick look at how the leather approach can develop a patina over time as well:

Journey leather iPhone 14 case features:

The embedded array of magnets in the case allows your iPhone 14 to work with all MagSafe accessories. The high-quality magnets meet and exceed the magnetic force requirements for Apple’s MagSafe standards. Our iPhone 14 cases use full grain leather sourced from ECCO in the Netherlands. Supple and robust at the same time, the leather feels both soft in your hands and provides maximum protection.The raised edged all around the camera cut-out provides protection to lenses when the phone is placed flat on any surface.

