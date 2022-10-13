mophie’s snap+ MagSafe Charging Stand for iPhone and Android drops to $35 (42% off)

Amazon is now offering the mophie snap+ Wireless MagSafe Charging Stand for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now matched directly from ZAGG, today’s deal is 42% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a 7.5W horizontal or vertical charging stand for your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device, but it supports Android handsets as well. Leveraging the brand’s snap adapter, it will also carry non-magnetic Qi-enabled Android devices to deliver up to 15W of wireless power. ZAGG notes it will indeed work through low-profile cases as well. More details below.

While certainly not as high-tech, you can save even more with Anker’s basic 313 Wireless Charger Stand. There’s no magnetic action here, but it will support just about any smartphone with wireless charging capabilities and ships for just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Alongside this morning’s deals on Case-Mate’s multi device charging stands, you’ll find even more ways to bolster your smartphone setup at a discount in our dedicated accessories hub. You’ll want to check out Journey’s new reversible magnetic leather and felt desk mat that also features a detachable wireless charging pad while pre-orders are 20% off the going rate. All of the details you need are right here.

mophie snap+ MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Accurate Placement: The magnetic array ensures you hit the charging sweet spot, so you get the perfect charge every time.

Fast Charge 15W: Engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of wireless power so you can get to a full battery quicker.

Universal Compatibility: The magnetic array on the snap+ wireless stand is compatible with virtually all Qi-enabled smartphones, including Apple, Samsung, and Google phones, as well as any iPhone 12 series phone.

Portrait or Landscape Mode: Conveniently switch between charging in portrait mode or in landscape mode.

