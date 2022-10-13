Case-Mate’s Fuel 4-in-1 station charges your entire Apple Kit at $115.50, more from $66

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $115.44 shipped. Regularly $150 at both Amazon and directly from Case-Mate, this is within cents of lowest price we have tracked on this 2022 release. Today’s deal is 23% in savings and the best price since July. Joining its new accessory lineup that landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, the Fuel 4-in-1 provides an organized charging home for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch as well as the ability to charge a fourth device via USB-C. Alongside the included 65W power adapter, it has the ability to “fully charge” two phones, AirPods, and your Apple wearable “within 3 hours all together.” More deals and details below.

If the 4-in-1 action is a bit overkill for your needs, the Case-Mate Fuel 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is also now matching its all-time low at $65.96 shipped. Regularly $100, this deal delivers 34% in savings with the ability to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time alongside an included wall charger.

Just be sure to swing by our roundup of the best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 14, while you’re at it. Featuring power banks, 3-in-1 stands, mounts, and much more from our favorite brands, it is a wonderful resource to get a good idea of the options you have all in one place. pricing ranges from $20 Prime shippedup to more high-end solutions and you can dive in right here.

Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Charging Station features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers : High-power charging chips and a 65W power adapter fully charge 2 phones (1 with usb-c and 1 wirelessly), Airpods and Apple watch within 3 hours all together…It uses advanced power control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device; A smart LED charging indicator shows the charging status of your phone and airpods…Works flawlessly with iPhones as well as other phones, AirPods/Airpods Pro (with a wireless charging case) and Apple Watch Series 1-7(MFI approved original Apple Watch charging cable included)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!