Google’s official Pixel 6a cases now down to second-best prices at $19 (Save 34%)

Amazon now offers the official Google Pixel 6a Case in two styles for $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer amounts to 34% in savings while delivering only the second discount to date. This is the best since its original price cut back in August, as well. Google’s official Pixel 6a cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Clocking in for a bit less, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor case is always a personal favorite and the Pixel 6a version currently sells for $15. I adore the textured grip on the back that brings a unique feel to your handset on top of the added drop protection. There’s a raised lip around the front too for keeping the screen safe, and much of the same design around back for protecting the camera module.

Then don’t forget that you can still lock-in pre-order bonuses when securing your Google Pixel 7/Pro purchase ahead of time. Right now the best promotions out there for those who aren’t switching to a new carrier or trading in an existing device come from Amazon, with up to $200 in bundled credit making the smartphones an even better value from $599.

Google Pixel 6a Case features:

The Pixel 6a Case highlights your phone’s design while keeping it protected from scratches and drops. And it’s made with over 30% recycled plastic, so it’s a thoughtful choice for you and the planet. The shock absorbent Google Pixel 6a Case has raised edges to protect your phone from scratches and drops. The dimensions are designed to fit Pixel 6a; choose from two colors to complement your phone’s look and feel.

