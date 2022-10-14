AMD’s 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5700X falls to new Amazon low at $200 shipped

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-core 16-thread Desktop CPU for $199.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $220 to $240 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While this might not be the latest AMD has to offer, you’ll find that a Ryzen 7 5700X system is actually still plenty powerful. It uses DDR4, which is more affordable than DDR5, and still boasts PCIe 4.0 technology for both the graphics card and storage. It also packs eight cores and 16 threads as well as a 4.6GHz clock. The 5700X is unlocked as well so you can overclock it to squeeze every ounce of performance possible out of this processor. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Of course, you could instead check out the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for something more budget-friendly at $151. Sure, it doesn’t have PCIe 4.0 support nor does it feature the same amount of processing power as the 5700X above. However, there’s built-in Radeon graphics so you can play games and use your system without a dedicated GPU, which the CPU on sale in today’s lead deal requires. Learn more about the 5600G in our hands-on review.

Further upgrade your gaming desktop with the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor that’s down to a $575 low. That’s a full $125 off its normal going rate and delivers high frame rate gaming with a 4K resolution to your desk. Plus, we’re tracking additional displays on sale from $200, so swing by our coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU features:

Can deliver ultra-fast 100 plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games, discrete graphics card required

8 Cores and 16 processing threads, based on AMD “Zen 3” architecture

4.6 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 36 MB cache, DDR4-3200 support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!