Anker’s popular Nebula Capsule smart projector casts 100-inch screens at $220 (Save $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its Nebula protectors headlined by the popular Capsule at $219.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low at $80 off while delivering the first discount we’ve seen in over a month. There wasn’t a markdown over Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale earlier in the week, either. Delivering one of the most compact portable protectors on the market, Anker’s Nebula Capsule arrives with a soda can-like design that houses a projection system that can create a 100-inch screen just about anywhere. The internal battery can keep movies or TV shows playing for 4 hours at a time, and there’s also integrated speakers, Android streaming features, and more.

Alongside the compact offering noted above, Anker’s Gold Box sale this morning courtesy of Amazon is also marking down two more capable offerings. These are also sitting at some of the best prices to date, including the flagship 4K laser offering that just recently hit the scene. There’s up to $510 in savings to be had with these slightly less portable models that are going to be even more capable for movie nights just about anywhere.

If you’d prefer just to give your actual home theater some love, we’re still tracking some fall Prime Day 4K TV deals up for the taking. Including notable options from Samsung, LG, Sony, and even Amazon’s in-house models, you’ll find prices starting at $327 on some of the latest 2022 releases to really make movie nights at home more like the in-theater experience. Plus some more affordable offerings and everything in-between.

Anker Nebula Capsule projector features:

Nebula Capsule is a smart cinema that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Using Android 7.1 it plays content from your favorite video streaming app or mirrors your phone’s screen to create a remarkably detailed picture up to 100 inches big. Enjoy stunning picture and sound, wherever you want.

