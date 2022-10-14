Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles cleared out on Amazon from $350 lows (Save $149)

While you can still save on the latest and greatest Series 8 at all-time lows, much of the same savings are carrying over to the now previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7. Courtesy of Amazon, right now you can score the best prices to date across a series of cellular wearables including both high-end stainless steel styles and more entry-level aluminum casings. Both 41 and 45mm offerings are available, with prices starting at $349.99 shipped and delivering $149 in savings across the board. Everything is matching the best prices to date, if not marking new all-time lows.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Head below for more.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable. Though the discount we’re tracking on Apple’s Alpine Loop band is certainly worth taking a peak at, too.

Though if you think stepping up to the new flagship wearable would be a better idea, Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale. Delivering new all-time lows across a collection of different styles, the entry-level aluminum models are now marked down for the very first time with $50 in savings going a long way to deliver $349 starting prices.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

