Apple’s Alpine Loop band works with Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 with first sale to $90

Just released alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra last month, the all-new Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band is now going on sale for the very first time today. Courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the unique strap at $89.95 shipped. That’s down from its usual $99 price tag in order to save you $9 and deliver a new all-time low. Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Though if you think stepping up to the new flagship wearable would be a better idea, Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale. Delivering new all-time lows across a collection of different styles, the entry-level aluminum models are now marked down for the very first time with $50 in savings going a long way to deliver $349 starting prices.

Apple Watch Alpine Loop band features:

The rugged Alpine Loop is made from two textile layers woven together into one continuous piece without stitching. High-strength yarns reinforce the top loops, and the corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook slides easily into the loops for secure fit.

