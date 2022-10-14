Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming over 4,000-piece UCS Hulkbuster set

The 2022 LEGO lineup has all but been locked in before builders begin getting an official look at 2023 sets due out next year. Now as one of the final creations of the year, the LEGO Group will be heading back into the Marvel lineup to recreate Tony Stark’s iconic Hulkbuster out of over 4,000 pieces. Today, we’re getting a first look at set number 76210 down below, as well as a breakdown of what you can expect from the massive $550 price tag.

LEGO Hulkbuster set leaks ahead of November release

Marking the newest addition to the LEGO Marvel Infinity Saga collection that first kicked off last year, one of Tony Stark’s most impressive suits is getting the brick-built treatment in its most detailed iteration to date. Straight out of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the new LEGO Hulkbuster arrives as set number 76210. We’ve seen the mech suit severals times in the past in play scale, and in fact even once before as a more display-worthy model back with the 2018 version. Now four years later, the LEGO Group is back to nearly triple the part count with its latest take on Iron Man’s muscle.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the new LEGO Hulkbuster will feature the expected red and gold color scheme with an absolutely massive build. We don’t have exact dimensions on the height yet, but consider this one of the larger LEGO mechs we’ve seen to take. The chest looks to open up in order to reveal a cockpit for Tony Stark, and the limbs seem to also be adjustable for striking different poses. Though this is in fact this a collectible model that bears more of a resemblance to the UCS Star Wars lineup than anything in the playscale world.

Fittingly for the display-focused set, there will be a little display stand that pairs with a plaque detailing info about the Mark 44 Hulkbuster. The LEGO Group then also includes an exclusive new version of Tony Stark, who comes half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

Pricing right now for the new UCS-style 76210 LEGO Hulkbuster arrives at $549.99 here in the United States. Though we’re still waiting on an official confirmation. As of now, there also isn’t an exact confirmed date that we’re expecting to see this one hit store shelves, though November 1 is a solid guess. We’ll likely see an official reveal sometime next week, with Tuesday, October 18 being a prime candidate from the LEGO Group.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Marvel team has seemingly had its luck cut out for them as of late. Last month there was the massive Black Panther Bust that launched to a pretty disappointing reaction from fans, and now there’s the new LEGO Hulkbuster 76210. Aside from the fact that the value is pretty rough for a $550 set, the real downside to the kit is going to be the actual design.

I am going back and forth on the finished model, but there are a lot of areas that ultimately lead me to land on the set being a disappointment. The proportions of the chest feel off and there are so many other elements that just don’t fit into what we’d expect to see from such a massive model. This also marks the second time we’ve seen the Hulkbuster recreated with its Age of Ultra design. I would have at least hoped to see the LEGO Group mix things up and give us the Avengers: Infinity War version, but I suppose that might be asking a bit too much from a set that can’t seem to get the design right in the first place.

Let’s hope that the images on the box are just doing a poor job at actually showing off the kit, and once people get the build in-hand that it will be a much better, more accurate creation.

