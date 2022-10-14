OtterBox All Day Case for Apple Watch Series 4/5/6/SE hits new all-time low at $12.50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the OtterBox All Day Case for Apple Watch Series 4/5/6 and SE in Blue for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in all colorways. This bumper is designed to fit the Apple Watch Series 4/5/6 as well as the SE to protect it from bumps and bruises as you go throughout the day. There’s a lasting antimicrobial technology that helps to protect the case’s exterior against “common bacteria.” The design of this case protects both the exterior of your smartwatch, but does leave the display exposed, so keep that in mind. Keep reading for more.

Consider instead picking up a 2-pack of cases with built-in tempered glass screen protectors for $11 at Amazon. That’s a buck or so below the OtterBox above, but includes two and also protects the screen. However, these cases aren’t antimicrobial and you won’t be getting OtterBox’s namesake either.

Further upgrade your Apple Watch aesthetic with Apple’s Alpine Loop band that works with just about every generation, including the Ultra and Series 8, while it’s on sale for $90. Normally it’s $99 and this discount is perfect for delivering a more premium look and feel to your Apple Watch while retaining a rugged build.

OtterBox All Day Case for Apple Watch features:

Streamlined for a precision fit, OtterBox case transforms how you work out, connect and play by adding just the right amount of protection for your Apple Watch display. Meet movement goals, never miss a call or text and max out every activity without worrying about cracking your Apple Watch display. OtterBox Case’s smooth bumper blocks impact force and precisely covers edges and crown to protect against bumps, slams and scrapes. Your ultimate partner now has the fundamental protection you demand for every connection and activity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!