Samsung EVO Plus 130MB/s 64GB microSD returns to Amazon low at $11 (Reg. up to $19)

Samsung EVO Plus microSD memory card

Amazon is now offering the 64GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD memory card for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19and currently matched directly from Samsung, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This one launched last September, before we went hands-on with it, as part of Samsung’s latest mid-tier, speed-focused lineup of memory cards. It features speeds up to 130MB/s joined by V10 video speed ratings for use in Android handsets, Nintendo Switch, cameras, and much more. The brand’s usual 6-proof protection is in place here to guard against “water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection” as well. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a newer model with these kinds of speeds from a reputable brand at this price. But if you’re just looking for a causal solution something like the PNY Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card is a notable option that starts at $6 Prime shipped on Amazon. 

On the other end of the spectrum is the higher-end Samsung PRO Plus 160MB/s 512GB microSD memory card. This one regularly fetches $75 or more these days, but is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $65 shipped. You can get all of the details you need on this one in our previous deal coverage and be sure to check out the 20Gb/s USB-C Gen 2×2 EX100U portable SSD CORSAIR launched this week if you’re looking for something more substantial. 

Samsung EVO Plus microSD features:

  • ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you, load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable*
  • FAST AND SMOOTH: Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U1, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while Full HD video remains sharp with A1, V10, and UHS-I Interface**
  • EXPAND AND STORE BIG: Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; With so many sizes select the perfect capacity for all your memories***

