CORSAIR, known for its gaming gear and the internal heatsink-equipped SSDs we reviewed previously, has now unleashed its new portable SSD. The EX100U comes in at a digestible price tag considering the speeds and tech it boasts, all set in a compact form factor with compatibility across just about any device with a USB-C port. Head below for a closer look at the new portable SSD from CORSAIR.

CORSAIR’s new EX100U portable SSD

CORSAIR’s new EX100U portable SSD measures out at a compact 79mm x 37mm x 11mm, or smaller than a credit card, to deliver a pocket-sized storage device for “your high bit-rate videos, large game installs, or transferring large work files.” You’ll find a small sort of lanyard cutout on the top, a two-tone gray and black aesthetic, and a port cover to keep dust and grime out of the USB-C jack when not in use as well.

Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, it sports a USB Type-C Gen 2×2 connection with the ability to move large data files at up to 20Gb/s. Capable of sequential read/write speeds of up to 1600MB/s, it also ships with an adapter so you can connect to legacy USB-A ports.

Here’s the feature set at a glance:

USB Type-C Gen2 x2 bandwidth up to 20Gbps.

Delivers data speeds of up to 1,600MB/s sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds.

A footprint smaller than a credit card.

Out-of-the-box compatibility with PC, Mac, and consoles.

Protective cap for the USB Type-C connector.

The new portable SSD from CORSAIR also comes in at a relatively competitive price tag for the specs it delivers. Listed at $108 shipped on Amazon, the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models actually start at $103 and jump up to $185 and $465 for the higher-capacity options directly from CORSAIR. For example, the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD – a model sitting atop our roundup of the best portable SSDs on the market, sells for $126.50 on sale at Amazon and clocks in at a slower 1,050MB/s. We also expect to see prices drop on the EX100U as we approach Black Friday and the holiday season as well.

Dive into more of our CORSAIR coverage below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!