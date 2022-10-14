CORSAIR unleashes new 20Gb/s USB-C Gen 2×2 EX100U portable SSDs from $103

Justin Kahn -
new portable SSD CORSAIR

CORSAIR, known for its gaming gear and the internal heatsink-equipped SSDs we reviewed previously, has now unleashed its new portable SSD. The EX100U comes in at a digestible price tag considering the speeds and tech it boasts, all set in a compact form factor with compatibility across just about any device with a USB-C port. Head below for a closer look at the new portable SSD from CORSAIR. 

CORSAIR’s new EX100U portable SSD

CORSAIR’s new EX100U portable SSD measures out at a compact 79mm x 37mm x 11mm, or smaller than a credit card, to deliver a pocket-sized storage device for “your high bit-rate videos, large game installs, or transferring large work files.” You’ll find a small sort of lanyard cutout on the top, a two-tone gray and black aesthetic, and a port cover to keep dust and grime out of the USB-C jack when not in use as well. 

Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, it sports a USB Type-C Gen 2×2 connection with the ability to move large data files at up to 20Gb/s. Capable of sequential read/write speeds of up to 1600MB/s, it also ships with an adapter so you can connect to legacy USB-A ports. 

Here’s the feature set at a glance:

  • USB Type-C Gen2 x2 bandwidth up to 20Gbps.
  • Delivers data speeds of up to 1,600MB/s sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds. 
  • A footprint smaller than a credit card.
  • Out-of-the-box compatibility with PC, Mac, and consoles.
  • Protective cap for the USB Type-C connector.

The new portable SSD from CORSAIR also comes in at a relatively competitive price tag for the specs it delivers. Listed at $108 shipped on Amazon, the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models actually start at $103 and jump up to $185 and $465 for the higher-capacity options directly from CORSAIR. For example, the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD – a model sitting atop our roundup of the best portable SSDs on the market, sells for $126.50 on sale at Amazon and clocks in at a slower 1,050MB/s. We also expect to see prices drop on the EX100U as we approach Black Friday and the holiday season as well. 

Dive into more of our CORSAIR coverage below:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cowabunga! Arcade1Up Turtles in Time cabinet now at $45...
Cooler Master’s Space Gray-style Hybrid Wireless ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 14, 2022 – Apple Touch ID Mag...
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 ANC carbon fiber over-ear hea...
Kershaw’s Cinder compact 1.4-inch pocket knife wi...
J.Crew takes extra 70% off sale styles + up to 50% off ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ 6-foot USB-C C...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Roter...
Load more...
Show More Comments