Save 33% on HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse at low of $30

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse in the Black colorway for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $45, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price for this colorway. The honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight without sacrificing durability while dropping the overall weight to 60g. The flexible paracord that wraps the USB cable reduces tension and is less likely to get caught while gaming. Grip tape is included with the mouse that can add additional comfort and, as the name implies, grip on the sides and left and right buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software will give you control over the mouse to customize DPI, which goes up to 16,000, RGB lighting, button assignments, and macro recording. Head below for more.

Looking to swap out your keyboard too? You could use your savings to grab the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $20. While it’s not a mechanical keyboard, you do gain IP32 spill resistance thanks to the membrane style of the EVGA Z12. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones that allow you to customize the keyboard to your setup. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. After upgrading your keyboard and mouse, your monitor should be next on the list. We’re currently tracking a deal on the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at its new all-time low of $575. Coming with Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 144hz refresh rate without screen tearing.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for elite gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second possible. Weighing in at 60 grams, this full-featured, responsive honeycomb shell mouse has everything you need, just without the extra weight. TTC Golden micro switches provide satisfying, reliable clicks so you won’t have to worry about missing inputs. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates provide a smooth, easy glide and responsive movement.

