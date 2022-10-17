Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to one of the best prices of the year at $29 (Reg. $39)

Through the end of today, Woot is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $28.99 with free shipping for members. You’ll pay a $6 delivery fee, otherwise. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer is delivering one of the best prices of the year at $10 off. It’s $1 under our previous mention, and offering the lowest we’ve seen since way earlier in the spring. Whether you just had an iPhone 14 series handset hit your front porch over the last few weeks or want to bring some MagSafe charging tech to an existing 12 or 13 series handset, Apple’s official charger is quite the notable buy on sale. It provides 15W charging speeds and will magnetically snap right onto the back of your device, delivering all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12 or 13’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

All of this week’s other best deals are now beginning to go live over in our Apple guide. From some fall Prime Day holder overs to other new discounts launching to start the new work week, there are plenty of chances to save on Apple’s latest and greatest, as well as previous-generation devices and more.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.

