AquaSonic’s popular electric toothbrush bundle with 8 brush heads now 25% off at $30

Pure Daily Care (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $29.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and within $5 of the Amazon 2022 low. This AquaSonic bundle stands out alongside the popular Oral-B or Philips options by delivering ton of value. It includes a travel case and eight replacement brush heads for the price of entry – you’ll very rarely get that many brush heads with the big brands, if ever. From there, you’ll find the built-in timer, four brushing modes including whiten and massage options, USB charging via the included stand, and 30 days of battery life. Head below for deals and details.

A more affordable rechargeable toothbrush worth consideration is the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable model. It starts at $26 shipped right now, saving you a few bucks over the deal above. Just don’t expect to get the same overall value as it only comes with a single brush head.

On the higher-end side of things, we are also Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush at the 2022 low of $299.99 shipped, down from the regular $380. This one delivers a premium setup with a leather-like charging case, and more. Just be sure to also scope out the new all-time low we are still tracking on the latest model Oral-B iO Series 3 solution that’s sitting at $60 shipped on Amazon, or 40% off the going rate.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush bundle features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

