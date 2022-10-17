Cuisinart’s regularly $60 stainless steel 4-slice toaster just hit the Amazon all-time low at $33

Cuisinart Stainless Steel CPT-640P1 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Stainless Steel CPT-640P1 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this model has fetched as much for the last several months on Amazon and sometimes is listed at up to $80. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Alongside the stainless steel housing, you’re looking at four 1.5-inch slots with seven shade settings and a series of preset modes: Toast, Bagel, Defrost, Reheat and Cancel. A removable crumb tray, individual controls settings for each side of the toaster, a power cord wrap to keep things tidy, and an extended 3-year warranty round out the feature list. More details below. 

Toasters are one of things that end up being a little bit more expensive than you think when you go to purchase a new one, or at least they are for me. As of right now, the model featured above is among the most affordable models in its class from a brand name. There are some options on Amazon, like its Amazon Basics variant that will save you a few bucks, but it’s hard to recommend very many of those over the model above as most of the more affordable options either don’t look quite as nice or only have two toasting slots. 

While we are upgrading he kitchen arsenal, this morning also saw the first notable Amazon deal hit Ninja’s latest NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker. Now joining the ongoing Instant Pot Amazon sale, it delivers 1-inch Belgian-style waffles, five shade settings, and some included accessories. Get a closer look at the newest Ninja waffle maker right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more kitchen and cooking deals while you’re at it. 

Cuisinart CPT-640P1 4-Slice Toaster features:

  • MULTIPLE TOASTING FUNCTIONS: This sleek unit has versatile toasting functions such as Toast, Bagel, Defrost, Reheat and Cancel, ensuring your toasting needs are met
  • CUSTOM SHADE CONTROL SETTINGS: 7-setting shade dial offers a full range of browning options to allow perfect customization of any piece of bread. Settings include light shade, medium shade and dark shade
  • SLEEK DESIGN: Includes 1.5-inch wide slots allowing for a wide variety of items to be toasted, High Lift Lever pops up when toast is finished, Dual Independent Toasting Controls which allows you to toast two different sets of toast at the same time and SIngle-Slice feature allows you to evenly toast a single item

