EGO’s Power+ 56V electric leaf blower and chainsaw hit Amazon lows from $249 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower kit for $249 shipped. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low for only the second time. This is one of the first discounts to date overall, as well. EGO’s Power+ electric leaf blower arrives with a cordless design that’s powered by 56V battery. It can dish out 185 MPH wind speeds from the handheld form-factor which can run for 75 minutes on a single charge for easily handling the fall leaf cleanup without getting gas or oil involved. Completing the leaf blower itself is a bundled 5Ah battery and companion charger.

Also seeing a discount today courtesy of Amazon, the EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V cordless chainsaw is also marked down for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $329, this electric offering is now sitting at a new all-time low from the usual $379 price tag. It’s the very first chance to save since launching over the summer, and delivers much of the same integration with the EGO Power+ 56V ecosystem. Perfect for getting all of those suspicious tree branches taken care of before winter, this electric chainsaw is also ideal for chopping up fire wood and more.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. Now that Monday has arrived, we’re seeing a new collection of markdowns in the category up for grabs alongside everything else from last week that’s still on sale.

EGO Power+ 56V Cordless Leaf Blower features:

The industry’s most powerful blower is here! Introducing the 650 CFM EGO POWER+ Blower. With air speeds that compare to a category 5 hurricane of 180 MPH, this blower can move wet leaves, rocks, mud, snow and more. With an all new lock on speed control dial, you can adjust your speed from 250 CFM to 500 CFM. When you are ready to move the heavy debris hit the turbo button for 650 CFM! All of this industry leading power is combined with industry leading run times; up to 75 minutes of continuous run time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!