Hallmark’s Super Nintendo console ornament drops to $17 low ahead of the holidays

While the December holidays might be a more than a couple months away still, Amazon is now giving folks a chance to secure the Hallmark Super NES Console Ornament at $16.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, like it goes for directly from Hallmark, this is 16% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Whether you’re hanging it from a tree or just somewhere in the game room, this miniature SNES features realistic-looking controllers as well as a Super Mario World cartridge and measures out at 2.97 by 1.48 by 3.61 inches. You can even press the button to “see the power light illuminate and hear sounds from the “Super Mario World” game.” More details below.

You’ll find additional Nintendo Hallmark ornaments on Amazon right here, some of which are even more affordable than the complete vintage console above. Whether it’s the $10 Super Mario with Super Mushroom and Legend of Zelda Wind Waker Link model or this NES controller for $9 Prime shipped, there are plenty of even less expensive options in the collection to bring some Mushroom Kingdom or Hylian vibes to your setup for years to come.

While we are getting ready for the holidays, the popular LEGO Advent calendars are always a fun and creative way to celebrate that deliver a notable miniature brick built surprise every day of the month. We recently detailed the 2022 LEGO collection headlined by the new Marvel, Star Wars, and more options starting from $26. Dive into the details right here and be sure to secure one before they sell out.

Hallmark Super NES Console Ornament features:

Relive the fun of playing video games with this Nintendo Super NES Keepsake Christmas ornament. Lights up and plays music and sounds from “Super Mario World.”

Press the button on the ornament to see the power light illuminate and hear sounds from the “Super Mario World” game. Requires three (3) LR44 batteries, included.

Super Nintendo ornament makes a great gift for boys, girls, grandchildren, gamers or fans of the vintage video game system

Artist crafted by Jake Angell, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Ornament originally released in 2021.

